Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,845,530 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 26th total of 8,024,004 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,617,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIDU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sidus Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sidus Space has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Sidus Space Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sidus Space stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,852,854. The company has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIDU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sidus Space by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an end-to-end space-as-a-service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm provides mission design, spacecraft manufacturing, ground segment infrastructure and mission operations through a turnkey approach tailored to commercial and government customers. Sidus leverages its integrated supply chain to support client missions from concept development through data delivery.

The company’s product offerings include small satellite buses, flight computers, payload integration services and proprietary ground control software, supplemented by cloud-based data processing and analytics tools.

Further Reading

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