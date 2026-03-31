Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 10,698 shares.The stock last traded at $40.25 and had previously closed at $39.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hongkong Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Hongkong Land Price Performance

About Hongkong Land

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: HNGKY) is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia’s major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group’s flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

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