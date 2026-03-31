SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,349 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 26th total of 10,298 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.34. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $106.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

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