Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 395,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,700,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$221.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Newcoast Silver Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

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