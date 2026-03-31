Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Stratex Oil & Gas Stock Performance

STTX stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

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About Stratex Oil & Gas

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Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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