ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.94. 1,724,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,893,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $61,000. 1248 Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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