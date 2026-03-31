ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLDGet Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.94. 1,724,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,893,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $61,000. 1248 Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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