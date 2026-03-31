YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.8150. 566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YDES shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised YD Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, YD Bio has an average rating of “Sell”.

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YD Bio Stock Down 5.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YD Bio

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About YD Bio

(Get Free Report)

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

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