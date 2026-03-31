China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $23.42. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 7,168 shares changing hands.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.24.

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China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm’s core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

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