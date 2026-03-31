Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,005,310 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 26th total of 5,626,149 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BBNX. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price target on Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beta Bionics from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBNX

Beta Bionics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BBNX opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 5.59. Beta Bionics has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 73.02%.The business had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beta Bionics news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $590,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,391.42. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Mensinger sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $66,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,635.20. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,705 shares of company stock valued at $945,653.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,217 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,437,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beta Bionics during the second quarter worth about $13,817,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,667,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,520,000.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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