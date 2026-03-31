Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Short Interest Update

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,119 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 26th total of 8,153 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF stock remained flat at $34.48 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. The company has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

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Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

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The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

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