Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Announces Earnings Results

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0%

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.34 and a beta of -0.31. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TERN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $44,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,578.05. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $681,171.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,068.96. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 170,409 shares of company stock worth $6,563,769 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 64,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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