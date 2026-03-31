United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $575.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.55.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $585.53. 142,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,045. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $607.89. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.95, for a total transaction of $4,398,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,938,901.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total value of $5,359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,648.40. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,820 shares of company stock valued at $165,495,478. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: TETON‑1 (Tyvaso) met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in FVC vs. placebo (Hodges‑Lehmann estimate +130.1 mL at week 52). This is a major clinical readout that expands Tyvaso’s market potential into IPF and directly drove strong buying. Business Wire: TETON‑1 Results

TETON‑1 (Tyvaso) met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in FVC vs. placebo (Hodges‑Lehmann estimate +130.1 mL at week 52). This is a major clinical readout that expands Tyvaso’s market potential into IPF and directly drove strong buying. Positive Sentiment: Ralinepag’s Phase 3 ADVANCE outcomes previously showed a large reduction in clinical worsening and the company plans an NDA submission later in 2026 — together with Tyvaso data this strengthens near‑to‑midterm product mix and revenue optionality. QuiverQuant: Ralinepag & Buyback

Ralinepag’s Phase 3 ADVANCE outcomes previously showed a large reduction in clinical worsening and the company plans an NDA submission later in 2026 — together with Tyvaso data this strengthens near‑to‑midterm product mix and revenue optionality. Positive Sentiment: Management authorized up to $2 billion in repurchases and executed accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements (~$1.5B), which can meaningfully reduce share count and boost near‑term EPS — a clear catalyst for buybacks-driven valuation rerating. QuiverQuant: Buyback Details

Management authorized up to $2 billion in repurchases and executed accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements (~$1.5B), which can meaningfully reduce share count and boost near‑term EPS — a clear catalyst for buybacks-driven valuation rerating. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side response: several analysts raised price targets and issued upgrades after the data (TD Cowen raised its target and Jefferies called the IPF results “highly clinically meaningful”), supporting improved sentiment and institutional demand. Benzinga: Analyst Reaction / PT Raise

Sell‑side response: several analysts raised price targets and issued upgrades after the data (TD Cowen raised its target and Jefferies called the IPF results “highly clinically meaningful”), supporting improved sentiment and institutional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity and above‑average equity volume accompanied the move, suggesting speculative positioning and short‑covering amplified the price reaction (short‑term technical/flow drivers).

Unusually large call‑option activity and above‑average equity volume accompanied the move, suggesting speculative positioning and short‑covering amplified the price reaction (short‑term technical/flow drivers). Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note a balanced picture: strong Phase‑3 momentum for Tyvaso but valuation and execution risks remain — positive headlines may not immediately translate into raised long‑run estimates. TipRanks: Balanced Analyst View

Analysts note a balanced picture: strong Phase‑3 momentum for Tyvaso but valuation and execution risks remain — positive headlines may not immediately translate into raised long‑run estimates. Negative Sentiment: Zacks flagged that while the stock jumped on volume, the current trend in earnings‑estimate revisions doesn’t yet support sustained upside — implying fundamentals/consensus forecasts may lag the market’s enthusiasm. Zacks: Caution on Estimate Revisions

Zacks flagged that while the stock jumped on volume, the current trend in earnings‑estimate revisions doesn’t yet support sustained upside — implying fundamentals/consensus forecasts may lag the market’s enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling has been reported historically and was highlighted in market writeups; heavy insider sales can create perception risk even if not tied to current readouts. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

About United Therapeutics

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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