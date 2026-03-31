Analyzing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

GSK has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GSK and Arvinas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSK 3 7 1 0 1.82 Arvinas 2 7 10 0 2.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GSK presently has a consensus price target of $44.13, suggesting a potential downside of 19.94%. Arvinas has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Arvinas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than GSK.

15.7% of GSK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of GSK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Arvinas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSK and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSK 17.47% 46.75% 11.53% Arvinas -30.77% -14.25% -9.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSK and Arvinas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSK $43.07 billion 2.60 $7.54 billion $3.70 14.90 Arvinas $262.60 million 2.60 -$80.80 million ($1.28) -8.33

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSK beats Arvinas on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSK

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GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections. It has a collaboration agreement with CureVac to develop mRNA-based influenza vaccines, and with Wave Life Sciences and Elsie Biotechnologies, Inc for oligonucleotide platform development. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Arvinas

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Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its product pipeline includes Bavdegalutamide and ARV-766, investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degraders for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC targeted protein degrader for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-breast cancer, which is Phase 3 clinical trial. Arvinas, Inc. has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and Bayer AG. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

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