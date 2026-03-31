10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $21.00. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $20.9670, with a volume of 150,356 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $17.00 price objective on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $145,407.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 424,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,393.82. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,882,768.96. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,426 shares of company stock worth $779,895. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 806.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 163.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 400,430 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 73.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.35 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

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