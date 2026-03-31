MOR Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of MOR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8%
QQQ stock opened at $558.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market strength flagged by a daily update — TipRanks noted QQQ was up in pre-market trade, indicating some intraday buying interest after early weakness. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3-30-2026
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts argue the recent pullback was a healthy correction and could set up a sharper rebound for risk assets, which would support QQQ if tech-led leadership resumes. We Got The Anticipated Correction; Now We Can Get Bullish
- Positive Sentiment: Markets may be poised for a rebound after several down weeks — a technical bounce in SPY/large caps could lift QQQ if momentum shifts back to growth names. SPY: After 5 Down Weeks, Here’s Why A Sharp Rebound Could Be Coming
- Neutral Sentiment: Midday ETF flow was mixed — broad-market ETFs showed divergence (IWM down, IVV up), reflecting rotation between small-cap and large-cap exposures that can leave QQQ directionless until a clear leadership trend emerges. Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Mixed After Midday
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund comparison: IWM vs QQQ notes similar short-term returns but different dividend/yield and long-term growth profiles — investors may rebalance between small-cap value and QQQ’s large-cap growth, affecting flows. IWM vs. QQQ: How Small-Cap Diversification Compares to Large-Cap Growth for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on “friction” and market structure suggests higher trading costs/illiquidity could intermittently amplify moves in ETFs like QQQ but is not a directional signal by itself. The Return Of Friction
- Neutral Sentiment: Short market notes and weekly pulses are focusing on war-related headlines; these keep volatility elevated and make QQQ’s near-term path less predictable. Weekly Market Pulse: War – What Is It Good For?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (U.S.-Iran tensions and Pentagon preparations) is driving risk-off flows; energy and safety plays are outperforming while mega-cap tech and QQQ face pressure. Global Economy Faces Crossroads As Pentagon Preps Ground Assault
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warning of a potential market top—citing energy shocks, rising rates, and weakening internals—implies downside risk for QQQ if growth multiples compress further. Is This A Major Market Top? Energy Shock, Rising Rates, And Weakening Internals
- Negative Sentiment: Macro data risk: a strong jobs report could keep Fed policy tighter for longer, pressuring growth multiples and tech-heavy QQQ. A Strong Jobs Report May Be Bad News For The Market
- Negative Sentiment: Concerns over the weakest performance among the S&P’s largest stocks argues against a bullish stance on concentrated indices like QQQ until breadth improves. S&P 500: 10 Biggest Stocks Look So Bad, I Can’t Be Bullish
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
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