MOR Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of MOR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8%

QQQ stock opened at $558.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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