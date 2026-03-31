Wedbush Reiterates Underperform Rating for EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN)

EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EIKN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EIKN in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on EIKN in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EIKN in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EIKN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

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EIKN Stock Up 6.4%

EIKN Company Profile

EIKN traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 16,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,571. EIKN has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

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We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

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