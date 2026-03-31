Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Releases Earnings Results

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of ($5.89) million for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 85.61% and a negative net margin of 300.71%.

Sow Good Stock Performance

Shares of SOWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,491. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sow Good has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sow Good currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

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