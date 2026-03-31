JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 561,161 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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