JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 193.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,281 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $488,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,319.32. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,225.70. This trade represents a 41.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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