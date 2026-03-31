JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 232.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,992,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,617,000 after buying an additional 1,392,678 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $45,135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 164.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 135.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,282,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after acquiring an additional 737,823 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $61.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Insider Activity

In other Vita Coco news, Director Jane Cecil Morreau sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $808,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,119.89. The trade was a 46.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $2,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 127,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,741,955.08. This trade represents a 28.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 190,800 shares of company stock worth $10,704,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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