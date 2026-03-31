JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,726 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,173,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,620,000 after purchasing an additional 594,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,715,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 369,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,145,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,410,000 after purchasing an additional 342,583 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,276.8% during the third quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 349,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 339,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 699,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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