Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital Group

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 1.3%

BRK stock traded down GBX 17.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,357.50. 14,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,543. Brooks Macdonald Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,325 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 71.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,574.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,648.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

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Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 66.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Macdonald Group will post 155.186722 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brooks Macdonald Group

About Brooks Macdonald Group

In other news, insider Euan Munro purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,516 per share, for a total transaction of £394,160. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

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