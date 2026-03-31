Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 20,179 Shares of UGI Corporation $UGI

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in UGI by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 2,455.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CAO Jean Felix Tematio sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $488,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,662.64. This represents a 64.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. UGI Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.24). UGI had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 55.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI’s largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

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