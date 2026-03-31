Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 1,925 to GBX 1,650 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,410 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,850 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,236 to GBX 2,296 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,099.33.

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Derwent London Stock Performance

DLN stock traded up GBX 21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,572. The company had a trading volume of 365,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,747. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,469.33 and a one year high of GBX 2,106. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,771.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,744.48.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 98.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Derwent London had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current year.

Derwent London Company Profile

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Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt.

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