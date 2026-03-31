Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for YouGov (YOU)

YouGov (LON: YOU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2026 – YouGov had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 450 price target on the stock.

3/25/2026 – YouGov had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 to GBX 350. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – YouGov had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 510 price target on the stock.

3/25/2026 – YouGov had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 to GBX 350. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – YouGov is now covered by Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 price target on the stock.

3/19/2026 – YouGov is now covered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at YouGov

In other news, insider Ian Griffiths purchased 30,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £48,023.04. Also, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 16,586 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 per share, with a total value of £34,996.46. Insiders purchased 112,986 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,430 in the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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