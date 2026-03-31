FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNXGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FGNX. Wall Street Zen lowered FG Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FG Nexus

FG Nexus Stock Down 1.1%

FGNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. FG Nexus has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $206.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Nexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in FG Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About FG Nexus

(Get Free Report)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

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Analyst Recommendations for FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX)

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