Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Issues Earnings Results

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 76.84%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

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Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Royalty Trust has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mesa Royalty Trust

About Mesa Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) is a statutory trust that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1981 by Mesa Production Oil & Gas, Inc, the trust’s portfolio comprises interests in thousands of producing wells across key producing areas, including the Midland, Delaware and Central Basin platforms. These interests provide the trust with net revenue rights to a portion of the hydrocarbons produced from the underlying formations.

The trust’s core business activity is the collection and distribution of royalty income derived from the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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