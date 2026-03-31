London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a £110 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £114 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £131 to £132 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £133 to £131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £135 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £121.17.

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London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 214 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,816. 30,905,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,114,119. The firm has a market cap of £44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 229.64. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,684 and a 1 year high of £118.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,228.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,618.06.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 420.60 EPS for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,778, for a total value of £403,788. Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,557, for a total transaction of £453,863.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,767 shares of company stock valued at $163,156,844. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

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LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

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