Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,874,258 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 26th total of 3,333,123 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.43. 103,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,723. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.77. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $550.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

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Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.60%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. This represents a 55.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,239.92. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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