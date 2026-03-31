Solaris Energy Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,835 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 4,084 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 4.5%

SEI traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 571,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,554. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 513.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 347,693 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,990,000. Advent International L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,246,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,613,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

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