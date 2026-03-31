ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.15. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $7.2730, with a volume of 4,053,744 shares changing hands.

Key Headlines Impacting ImmunityBio

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Raised additional liquidity — ImmunityBio secured $75 million of non‑dilutive financing under its Royalty Interest Purchase Agreement (bringing committed capital to $375M) and completed $100M of financing transactions to support global expansion and its immunotherapy pipeline; terms include a modest increase in royalty payback but maintain the royalty cap. ImmunityBio Strengthens Balance Sheet

Raised additional liquidity — ImmunityBio secured $75 million of non‑dilutive financing under its Royalty Interest Purchase Agreement (bringing committed capital to $375M) and completed $100M of financing transactions to support global expansion and its immunotherapy pipeline; terms include a modest increase in royalty payback but maintain the royalty cap. Negative Sentiment: FDA warning and market impact — Hagens Berman highlights that an FDA warning about unsupported cancer‑treatment claims tied to statements by the company’s executive chairman led to sharp market repricing (the firm cites a multibillion‑dollar market cap decline) and is the basis for a securities class action. This FDA notice is the proximate cause of the legal and investor backlash. Hagens Berman — FDA warning & class action

FDA warning and market impact — Hagens Berman highlights that an FDA warning about unsupported cancer‑treatment claims tied to statements by the company’s executive chairman led to sharp market repricing (the firm cites a multibillion‑dollar market cap decline) and is the basis for a securities class action. This FDA notice is the proximate cause of the legal and investor backlash. Negative Sentiment: Wave of class‑action filings and investigations — multiple national plaintiff firms (including Kahn Swick & Foti, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Rosen Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, RGRD Law, Block & Leviton and others) have filed or announced investigations, soliciting lead‑plaintiff applications and reminding investors of a May 26 deadline. The proliferation of filings increases potential legal costs, management distraction, and uncertain financial exposure. Representative notices: Kahn Swick & Foti notice Glancy Prongay notice Gross Law Firm notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,925,821 shares in the company, valued at $29,989,665.25. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,412. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.