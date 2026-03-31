Centessa Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 472% compared to the average volume of 523 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 120,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $3,150,761.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,731.25. This represents a 65.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $979,617.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,771.75. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,073 shares of company stock worth $9,429,412. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,500,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,999,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 1,314,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,429,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $12.41 on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,121,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,957. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.54. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Centessa Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly agreed to buy Centessa in a multi‑billion dollar deal that values the company at an initial ~$6.3 billion with potential to rise (reports cite up to $7.8B including milestones). The acquisition validates Centessa’s sleep‑wake OX2R agonist program and is the primary driver of the share rise. Read More. Read More.

Eli Lilly agreed to buy Centessa in a multi‑billion dollar deal that values the company at an initial ~$6.3 billion with potential to rise (reports cite up to $7.8B including milestones). The acquisition validates Centessa’s sleep‑wake OX2R agonist program and is the primary driver of the share rise. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Centessa’s pipeline and strategic fit: Lilly emphasized Centessa’s OX2R agonists as potentially best‑in‑class candidates to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and narcolepsy, which supports premium pricing for the deal and long‑term value for shareholders. Read More.

Centessa’s pipeline and strategic fit: Lilly emphasized Centessa’s OX2R agonists as potentially best‑in‑class candidates to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and narcolepsy, which supports premium pricing for the deal and long‑term value for shareholders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Large call buying was reported (nearly a 5x jump vs. typical call volume), consistent with bullish positioning tied to the takeover news and expectations of an offer-related premium. (Entry: unusual options trading reported 3/31)

Unusual options activity: Large call buying was reported (nearly a 5x jump vs. typical call volume), consistent with bullish positioning tied to the takeover news and expectations of an offer-related premium. (Entry: unusual options trading reported 3/31) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance: Needham reaffirmed a “hold” on the stock — a sign analysts are waiting for deal closing and final terms rather than changing near‑term views immediately. Read More.

Analyst stance: Needham reaffirmed a “hold” on the stock — a sign analysts are waiting for deal closing and final terms rather than changing near‑term views immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading mechanics: Volume surged well above average and the stock is trading far above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, reflecting deal news and momentum rather than company operational updates. (Background trading data)

Trading mechanics: Volume surged well above average and the stock is trading far above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, reflecting deal news and momentum rather than company operational updates. (Background trading data) Negative Sentiment: Potential shareholder challenge / fairness probe: Halper Sadeh LLC is investigating whether Centessa’s shareholders are receiving a fair price, which could lead to legal scrutiny or demands for a higher bid and introduce execution risk or delay. Read More.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.