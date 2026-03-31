Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

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Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,320. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.28 and a beta of -0.31.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $44,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,578.05. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 14,583 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $681,171.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,068.96. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 170,409 shares of company stock worth $6,563,769 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $175,740,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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