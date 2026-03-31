International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 983,288 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the February 26th total of 1,139,411 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 484,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 7,457.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

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International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,585. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $476.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.12). International Money Express had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $147.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised International Money Express from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMXI

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

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