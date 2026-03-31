Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.58, but opened at $168.92. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $168.3770, with a volume of 686,859 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.08%.The firm had revenue of $440.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 86.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 43.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 166,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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