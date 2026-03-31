Wedbush Raises Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Price Target to $15.00

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

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Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 679.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

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Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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