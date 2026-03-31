Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.33, but opened at $19.39. Kestra Medical Technologies shares last traded at $19.0050, with a volume of 62,765 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 171.87%.The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 364,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,212.22. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,050. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,558,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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