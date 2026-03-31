Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Releases Earnings Results

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter.
Innovative Food Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IVFH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 222,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,822. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
About Innovative Food
Further Reading
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