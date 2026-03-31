Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PEB. Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.33.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.7%

PEB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 278,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,211. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $349.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 131,316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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