Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $11.82. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $12.0240, with a volume of 1,153,413 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

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Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

Sibanye Gold Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%.

Insider Transactions at Sibanye Gold

In related news, Director Richard Peter Menell purchased 2,500 shares of Sibanye Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,575.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thabane Vincent Maphai acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 140,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,974.52. The trade was a 9.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 3,212,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385,932 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 3,802.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 248,108 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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