First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $41.8650, with a volume of 5420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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First Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 26.32%.The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million.

First Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 836.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FCBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

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