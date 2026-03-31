SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,361 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 26th total of 1,138 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQIG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.09 and a 52-week high of $98.19.

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SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (LQIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of 400 highly liquid, investment grade, corporate USD-denominated bonds. The index selects constituents using a proprietary methodology that favors bonds with greater liquidity, and weights individual bonds by market value. LQIG was launched on May 11, 2022 and is managed by State Street.

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