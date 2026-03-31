Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.64. Annexon shares last traded at $5.7430, with a volume of 1,054,235 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANNX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Annexon Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $632.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In related news, EVP Dean Richard Artis sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $26,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,487 shares in the company, valued at $629,783.70. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Carson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,836.35. This trade represents a 14.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,513 shares of company stock worth $165,973. 12.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

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