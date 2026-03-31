Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.58. Recruit shares last traded at $8.5260, with a volume of 15,437 shares trading hands.

Recruit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

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