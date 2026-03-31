WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $7.32. WAVE Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,395,678 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -1.77.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 478.35% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $43,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 408,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,908.70. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $48,258.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,478.25. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,748 shares of company stock valued at $907,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 166,982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.