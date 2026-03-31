iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.1950, with a volume of 2751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.

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Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 181,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 103,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Company Profile

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

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