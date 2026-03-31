Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 832 and last traded at GBX 844.45, with a volume of 1347994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 866.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 1,000 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,171.67.

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Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £879.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,181.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,174.70.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

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