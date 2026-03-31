McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $49.3820, with a volume of 86579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

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Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Key McCormick & Company, Incorporated News

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 296,992 shares in the company, valued at $21,273,536.96. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,529.68. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: McCormick beat first‑quarter sales estimates on steady demand for seasonings and condiments, and the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook — supporting the revenue/earnings thesis behind the stock rally. Cholula sauce maker McCormick beats quarterly sales estimates on steady demand

McCormick beat first‑quarter sales estimates on steady demand for seasonings and condiments, and the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook — supporting the revenue/earnings thesis behind the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report McCormick is in advanced talks to combine with Unilever’s foods business in a transaction that would include roughly $15.7B of cash consideration with the majority paid in McCormick equity — a deal that could materially increase scale and create synergies for MKC shareholders. Unilever says nears deal to merge Foods unit with McCormick

Multiple outlets report McCormick is in advanced talks to combine with Unilever’s foods business in a transaction that would include roughly $15.7B of cash consideration with the majority paid in McCormick equity — a deal that could materially increase scale and create synergies for MKC shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Unilever and McCormick say talks are continuing but stressed there’s no certainty a deal will be reached; that keeps a meaningful portion of the move contingent on negotiations, approvals and deal terms. Unilever talks to merge foods with McCormick continue

Unilever and McCormick say talks are continuing but stressed there’s no certainty a deal will be reached; that keeps a meaningful portion of the move contingent on negotiations, approvals and deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank cut its MKC price target from $70 to $59 (still a Buy), a reminder some analysts see more limited near‑term upside absent a closed deal and that analyst revisions can cap momentum. Deutsche Bank lowers MKC price target

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 6.2%

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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