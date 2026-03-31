JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 26th total of 57,640 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,061 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,061. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

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Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 16,222.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 898,573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,683,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,210,000 after purchasing an additional 395,006 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,246,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,360,000 after buying an additional 350,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after buying an additional 285,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 637,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,419,000 after buying an additional 140,326 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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