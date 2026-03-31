Insider Selling: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Insider Sells $32,777.16 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 42,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 288,190 shares in the company, valued at $224,788.20. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $310.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

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Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Getty Images had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Getty Images by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.78.

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Getty Images Company Profile

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Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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